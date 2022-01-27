Cryoport partners with Cell Matters to provide cryopreservation services
- Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) has entered into a strategic partnership with Cell Matters, S.A. to deliver end-to-end cryopreservation services for leukapheresis derived therapies supporting both autologous and allogeneic cell therapies.
- The companies will jointly develop the commercial approach for marketing these services.
- The relationship between Cryoport and Cell Matters has two key components, which are:
- The companies will launch a joint service to support the development, the optimization, and the actual cryopreservation of leukopaks for preclinical, clinical, and commercial use. The partnership will solve the main challenge of cell therapy manufacturers which is the timely supply of high-quality manufacturing-ready leukopaks; and
- CYRX and Cell Matters will provide clients with a new comprehensive suite of cryopreservation solutions.
- "The strategic alliances we are forming, coupled with select acquisitions in services and products, are strengthening our comprehensive supply chain solutions for the life sciences and our capacity to serve the industry's evolving and growing needs," said Jerrell Shelton, CEOr of Cryoport.