Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) stock drops more than 5% in pre-market trading as the company's ability to use its assets to generate income worsens in the fourth quarter.

While economic activity is expected to "normalize" with upcoming Fed hikes, management expects 2022 average receivables in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range, compared with $15.7B in 2021. Q4 average receivables of $16.1B climbs from $15.8B in the Q4 2020.

Revenue growth this year is anticipated to be closely aligned with average receivables growth and compares with revenue of $3.3B last year. In the fourth quarter, revenue of $855M falls short on the $929.3M consensus and jumps from $769M in the year-ago quarter.

Sees 2022 net interest margin remaining steady vs. 18.2% in 2021. Q4 net interest margin of 18.8% rises from 17.8% in Q4 2020.

Expects net loss rate to be in the low-to-mid 5% range for 2022, up from 4.6% in 2021. Q4 net loss rate of 4.4% declines from 6.0% in Q4 a year ago.

Q4 EPS of $1.21 misses the $1.53 Benzinga estimate and declines from $1.54 in the year-ago period.

Credit sales of $8.8B in Q4 gains from $7.7B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 efficiency ratio of 50.0% drops from 63.4% in Q4 of last year.

Q4 return on average equity of 11.1% sinks from 21.3% in Q4 2020.

Furthermore, “our net loss and delinquency rates moved gradually higher in the fourth quarter in tandem with the wind-down of COVID-related federal stimulus programs. While we project these metrics to increase in 2022, they are expected to remain below historic levels,” says President and CEO Ralph Andretta.

Earlier, Alliance Data signed a long-term renewal agreement with Ultra Beauty.