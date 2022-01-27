Nucor (NYSE:NUE) +2.6% pre-market after Q4 earnings edged analyst expectations while revenues nearly doubled, and the steelmaker said end-use market demand for steel remains strong.

Q4 net income jumped more than five-fold to a quarterly record $2.25B from $398.8M in the year-ago period, while sales surged 97% to $10.36B; total shipments to outside customers fell 11% Q/Q and 1% Y/Y to 6.41M tons, but average sales price per ton increased 12% Q/Q and 99% Y/Y.

Q4 average scrap and scrap substitute cost per gross ton used in Q4 was $508, down 1% Q/Q but up 67% Y/Y.

Q4 overall operating rates at the company's steel mills fell to 89% from 96% in Q3 but increased from 87% in year-ago quarter.

For Q1, Nucor expects steel mill segment earnings will decline due to decreased profitability at sheet mills, while the steel products segment should achieve further margin expansion and profitability.

Nucor shares have slumped 20% over the past month and yesterday posted their lowest closing price in six months.