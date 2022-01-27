United Rentals gains after strong earnings report, new buybacks

Jan. 27, 2022 8:57 AM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Businesswoman working at modern office.Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background. Double exposure. Trader analyzing data

Kirill Smyslov/iStock via Getty Images

United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) trades higher after topping estimates with its Q4 earnings report. Revenue was up 27% during the quarter and fleet productivity improved by 19%.Looking ahead, adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is seen coming in at $4.95B to $5.15B vs. $4.92B consensus and $4.41B in 2021.

Bank of America thinks United Rentals (URI) finished 2021 with arguably its best quarter of the year by posting an EBITDA tally of $1.3B, which was 3% ahead the consensus mark.

BofA's breakdown: "Incremental EBITDA margin of 55% got back into the historical sweet spot on a 10.3% productivity increase. The company finished the year with FCF of over $1.5bn and net debt/EBITDA of 2.2x while announcing a new $1bn share repurchase. It also generated $324mn of fleet disposal proceeds at 60.4% of OEC, indicative of the tightness in the rental market, which is traditionally very bullish for rental pricing."

BofA reiterates a Buy rating on URI. The stock is well liked on Wall Street with 10 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher stacking up against 8 Hold-equivalent ratings and one Sell-equivalent rating.

Shares of URI are up 1.91% premarket to $313.65. United Rentals (URI) has recorded 12 straight revenue beats with its quarterly earnings reports.

