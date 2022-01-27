United Rentals gains after strong earnings report, new buybacks

United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) trades higher after topping estimates with its Q4 earnings report. Revenue was up 27% during the quarter and fleet productivity improved by 19%.Looking ahead, adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is seen coming in at $4.95B to $5.15B vs. $4.92B consensus and $4.41B in 2021.

Bank of America thinks United Rentals (URI) finished 2021 with arguably its best quarter of the year by posting an EBITDA tally of $1.3B, which was 3% ahead the consensus mark.

BofA's breakdown: "Incremental EBITDA margin of 55% got back into the historical sweet spot on a 10.3% productivity increase. The company finished the year with FCF of over $1.5bn and net debt/EBITDA of 2.2x while announcing a new $1bn share repurchase. It also generated $324mn of fleet disposal proceeds at 60.4% of OEC, indicative of the tightness in the rental market, which is traditionally very bullish for rental pricing."

BofA reiterates a Buy rating on URI. The stock is well liked on Wall Street with 10 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher stacking up against 8 Hold-equivalent ratings and one Sell-equivalent rating.

Shares of URI are up 1.91% premarket to $313.65. United Rentals (URI) has recorded 12 straight revenue beats with its quarterly earnings reports.