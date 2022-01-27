Intema signs agreement to acquire Livestream Gaming for $14.75M
Jan. 27, 2022 8:59 AM ETIntema Solutions Inc. (ITMZF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Intema Solutions (OTC:ITMZF) to acquire Livestream Gaming, Belize, whereby Intema will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of Livestream.
- Intema will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Livestream Securities for a consideration of $14.75M, where $8M in cash and $4M by the issuance of a secured vendor take back note of Intema bearing 12% interest and the issuance of 6.47M common shares of Intema.
- In addition, Intema will pay Livestream securities holders up to an additional $3M in cash, if Livestream generates minimum gross gaming revenue of $11.25M during the 13- to 24-month period following the closing date.
- The Co. expects the transaction to close on or about February 7, 2022.