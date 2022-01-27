Intema signs agreement to acquire Livestream Gaming for $14.75M

Jan. 27, 2022 8:59 AM ETIntema Solutions Inc. (ITMZF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Intema Solutions (OTC:ITMZF) to acquire Livestream Gaming, Belize, whereby Intema will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of Livestream.
  • Intema will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Livestream Securities for a consideration of $14.75M, where $8M in cash and $4M by the issuance of a secured vendor take back note of Intema bearing 12% interest and the issuance of 6.47M common shares of Intema.
  • In addition, Intema will pay Livestream securities holders up to an additional $3M in cash, if Livestream generates minimum gross gaming revenue of $11.25M during the 13- to 24-month period following the closing date.
  • The Co. expects the transaction to close on or about February 7, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.