HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is trading ~6.3% lower in the pre-market after the company fell short of expectations for both revenue and topline in Q4 2021 for the first time since the start of the pandemic in Q1 2020. However, the largest hospital operator in the U.S announced an additional share repurchase program and raised its quarterly dividend.

The company attributed the underperformance to the impact of the Omicron-driven resurgence of the pandemic. “The Omicron surge started to influence our business in early December,” CEO Sam Hazen said. “Overall, our teams continued their tremendous response, and the effects of the pandemic’s ever-changing conditions were managed well as reflected in our fourth-quarter financial results,” he added.

During the quarter, the topline jumped ~5% YoY to $15.1B recording the lowest growth since Q3 2020, while the net income attributable to HCA Healthcare rose ~27% YoY to $1.8B driven by a $563M gain from sales of facilities.

The adjusted EBITDA increased only ~1% YoY to $3.2B while same facility admissions and same facility equivalent admissions rose ~1% and ~4% YoY, respectively.

HCA Healthcare has set its 2022 guidance in line with the consensus. The revenue and net income attributable to HCA Healthcare are estimated at $60.0B ­– $62.0B and $5.550B – $5.835B, respectively. The projections for adjusted EBITDA and diluted EPS stand at $12.55B – $13.05B and $18.40 – $19.20 per diluted share, respectively.

The Board of Directors has authorized an additional share repurchase program to buy back up to $8B worth of outstanding common stock. As of 2021 year-end, $856M remains under the previously authorized buyback program.

Rival hospital operators, including Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH), Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY), Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), and Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM), will be in focus today after the earnings report of the industry bellwether.

