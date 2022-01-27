Cuentas partners with InComm Payments to distribute transit cards in NYC retail locations
Jan. 27, 2022 9:00 AM ETCUENBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) partners with InComm Payments to distribute transit cards (tap and go) at participating retail locations in New York City.
- Cuentas, in partnership with InComm and prepaid telecom and digital provider SDI Black 011, integrated with New York City's new fare payment system to enable retail sales and reloads of transit cards.
- Transit cards currently support a full-fare, pay-per-ride option, including free transfers.
- Additional fare options will be available during future phases of the rollout, including reduced fares, student fares, special programs, and more.