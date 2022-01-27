Mastercard stock edges down as January data moderates from H2 2021

Jan. 27, 2022 9:01 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Mastercard Credit Card

jbk_photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) stock slips ~1% in premarket trading as the credit card network's volume in January moderates from growth rates seen in the second half of 2021.

January month-to-date cross-border volume rises 47% Y/Y, slowing from 53% increase in Q4 2021 and 52% in Q3. Switched volume in the month-to-date increases 27%, vs. 31% growth in Q4 and 28% in Q3.

"We had a strong fourth quarter as spending trends continued to improve, with Q4 cross-border spending now above pre-pandemic levels," said CEO Michael Miebach.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.35, topping the consensus of $2.21, vs. $1.64 in the year-ago quarter. Q4 non-GAAP revenue of $5.22B tops consensus of $5.17B and increased from $4.12B in Q4 2020.

Q4 gross dollar volume growth of 23%, on a local currency basis, to $2.11T.

Cross-border volume grows 53% Y/Y on a local currency basis.

Switched transactions rose 27% to 31.4B in Q4 2021 from 24.8B in the year-ago, while the number of cards grew 9% to 2.98B from 2.73B.

Q4 adjusted operating expenses of $2.39B rose 18% Y/Y and 19% on a currency neutral basis.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 54.2% increased from 51.0% in Q4 2020.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

