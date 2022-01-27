MeiraGTx secures $30M milestone from Janssen under gene therapies collaboration

  • MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) has received a $30M payment from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) company, for a clinical milestone in the Phase 3 Lumeos trial of botaretigene sparoparvovec (AAV-RPGR), an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).
  • The Phase 3 Lumeos trial is now dosing participants.
  • MeiraGTx and Janssen are jointly developing botaretigene sparoparvovec as part of a collaboration to develop and commercialize gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases.
  • MGTX remains eligible to receive additional milestones for botaretigene sparoparvovec as well as for other programs as part of the agreement.
  • XLRP is the most severe form of retinitis pigmentosa, a group of inherited retinal diseases characterized by progressive retinal degeneration and vision loss.
