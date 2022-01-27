Li-Cycle to operate new lithium-ion battery recycling facility with Ultium Cells' manufacturing plant in Ohio

  • Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) will operate its sixth and largest lithium-ion battery recycling Spoke facility at the Ultium Cells, battery cell manufacturing mega-factory site in Warren, Ohio.
  • Ultium Cells is a JV between General Motors and LG Energy Solution.
  • This new facility continues company’s strategic execution and focus on growing its integrated Spoke & Hub network in North America, including through commercial partnerships.
  • "We’re thrilled to collaborate on this inaugural facility co-located at a key customer site. Building this Spoke facility alongside Ultium Cells’ plant is expected to substantially optimize costs and logistics as we transform manufacturing scrap from the plant into highly valuable material, using our unique, sustainable and fit-for-purpose approach. said Ajay Kochhar, President, CEO, and co-founder.
  • Previously (Jan. 26): Li-Cycle forms a joint venture with ECO STOR AS and Morrow Batteries AS for lithium-ion battery facility in Norway
