Albertsons selects Afresh Technologies AI Platform
Jan. 27, 2022 9:03 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) will enhance its fresh offering with Afresh Technologies' AI-powered predictive ordering and inventory solutions to reduce waste and offer fresh product for customers.
- Afresh will help the company optimize fresh forecasting, inventory, ordering, merchandising and operations.
- Afresh Technologies enables Albertsons Cos. to deploy AI technology platform in all its stores while helping to reduce food waste, ultimately reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving water.
- Pursuant to this the company will be able to achieve, with innovative solutions like Afresh, its goal to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030.