Albertsons selects Afresh Technologies AI Platform

Jan. 27, 2022 9:03 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) will enhance its fresh offering with Afresh Technologies' AI-powered predictive ordering and inventory solutions to reduce waste and offer fresh product for customers.
  • Afresh will help the company optimize fresh forecasting, inventory, ordering, merchandising and operations.
  • Afresh Technologies enables Albertsons Cos. to deploy AI technology platform in all its stores while helping to reduce food waste, ultimately reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving water.
  • Pursuant to this the company will be able to achieve, with innovative solutions like Afresh, its goal to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.