PDS Biotech universal influenza vaccine shows efficacy in preclinical studies

Jan. 27, 2022

Virus Graphs

  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) said preclinical data for its universal flu vaccine PDS0202 showed it to be effective against multiple strains of influenza virus.
  • The company believes that the successful development of a universal flu vaccine could eliminate the need to create a vaccine to protect against each year’s predicted variants.
  • The studies showed the ability of PDS0202 to promote robust induction of broadly neutralizing influenza -specific antibodies, flu-specific CD4 (helper) and CD8 (killer) T-cells, and long-lasting memory T-cells.
  • The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)-preclinical work was performed by Jerold Woodward at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and Ted Ross at the University of Georgia, in collaboration with PDS Biotech.
  • PDSB +5.77% premarket to $5.50
