Space logistics company D-Orbit to go public in $1.3N SPAC deal with Breeze Holdings

Rocket flies through the clouds

Alexyz3d/iStock via Getty Images

Space logistics company D-Orbit agreed to a deal to be taken public by SPAC Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) in a deal that values the combined company at $1.28B.

The deal is expected to deliver up to $185M in cash a closing, including a $29M binding convertible debt financing from ATW Partners, according to a statement. In connection with the deal, Breeze and D-Orbit are partnering with The Charles F. Bolden Group, a consortium of leaders with space and aerospace experience.

Italy-based D-Orbit will join related companies such as Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), which went public late last month through a SPAC deal and also space companies including Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR), which went public through a SPAC deal last year, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB), which also went public through a SPAC last year, Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR), Redwire Corp. (NYSE:RDW), Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin (BORGN), which is private.

To-date, D-Obit has launched six missions, including four using its ION Satellite Carrier over the last 15 months.

D-Orbit is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DOBT" and the transaction is expected to close in Q2 or Q3. D-Orbit has two additional missions planned in the first half of this year.

D-Orbit's has a mission backlog of $21.5M, $167M of contracts in negotiation and a $1.2B pipeline. D-Orbit generated revenue of about $3.4M in 2021 and expects to be free cash flow profitable and expects revenue of about $453M in 2024.

JPMorgan is acting as financial advisor to D-Orbit. K&L Gates is acting as legal advisor to D-Orbit in the U.S. and Italy, and Arendt & Medernach SA is acting as legal advisor to Holdco in Luxembourg. I-Bankers Securities is acting as financial advisor to Breeze Holdings and acted as lead placement agent on the PIPE.

Recall November 2020, Energy focused SPAC Breeze Holdings Acquisition prices $100M IPO.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.