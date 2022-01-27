Space logistics company D-Orbit agreed to a deal to be taken public by SPAC Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) in a deal that values the combined company at $1.28B.

The deal is expected to deliver up to $185M in cash a closing, including a $29M binding convertible debt financing from ATW Partners, according to a statement. In connection with the deal, Breeze and D-Orbit are partnering with The Charles F. Bolden Group, a consortium of leaders with space and aerospace experience.

Italy-based D-Orbit will join related companies such as Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), which went public late last month through a SPAC deal and also space companies including Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR), which went public through a SPAC deal last year, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB), which also went public through a SPAC last year, Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR), Redwire Corp. (NYSE:RDW), Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin (BORGN), which is private.

To-date, D-Obit has launched six missions, including four using its ION Satellite Carrier over the last 15 months.

D-Orbit is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DOBT" and the transaction is expected to close in Q2 or Q3. D-Orbit has two additional missions planned in the first half of this year.

D-Orbit's has a mission backlog of $21.5M, $167M of contracts in negotiation and a $1.2B pipeline. D-Orbit generated revenue of about $3.4M in 2021 and expects to be free cash flow profitable and expects revenue of about $453M in 2024.

JPMorgan is acting as financial advisor to D-Orbit. K&L Gates is acting as legal advisor to D-Orbit in the U.S. and Italy, and Arendt & Medernach SA is acting as legal advisor to Holdco in Luxembourg. I-Bankers Securities is acting as financial advisor to Breeze Holdings and acted as lead placement agent on the PIPE.

Recall November 2020, Energy focused SPAC Breeze Holdings Acquisition prices $100M IPO.