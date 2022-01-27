Graystone expands bitcoin mining operation, increases total order to 50 S19j Pros

Jan. 27, 2022 9:06 AM ETThe Graystone Company, Inc. (GYST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Graystone (OTCPK:GYST) secured the purchase of 9 additional machines which takes the total number of units on order to 50; units will commence installation in the upcoming weeks.
  • The company is currently planning on acquiring 8-20 machines per month for the next 6 months and then increasing purchases to 20-30 machines per month.
  • This plan will enable the company to be mining with up to 300 machines by 2022 end.
  • The company also plans to dedicate some of the equipment and space we have acquired to subleasing to third party clients.
