Famed hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller said Thursday that the latest signs from the Federal Reserve indicate that policymakers will begin to limit their manipulation of the bond market, meaning that investors can once again use it as a useful economic signal.

"If the Fed behaves as [Fed] Chairman [Jerome] Powell suggested they will in the months ahead, we can heed the message of the bond market again," the former chairman and president of Duquesne Capital told CNBC in an off-air interview.

On Wednesday, the Fed reported that it will end its asset-purchasing program in March, a move that means the central bank will no longer buy Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. The Fed also said it will soon be appropriate to hike interest rates.

Druckenmiller argued that the Fed's interventions, such as its quantitative easing through the purchase of Treasury bonds, warped market action in a way that masked whatever signals investors could draw from changes in bond yields. Now that the central bank is ending its QE operations, he believes investors can look at the bond market again as a potential indicator.

"Pre the tampering period, the bond market and yield curve was certainly a much better predictor of future economic trends than me and 95% of economists," he said.

Druckenmiller also praised the Fed's decision to drop forward guidance, giving policymakers the opportunity to "follow the data" as they chart the best course for fighting inflation without tipping the economy into recession.

