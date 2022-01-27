Despite worsening outlook, Cronos upgraded to hold at Jefferies
Jan. 27, 2022 9:16 AM ETCronos Group Inc. (CRON)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Jefferies is upgrading Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) to hold following gains in market share in Canada, though warns profitability is still several years away.
- The firm, however, reduced its price target to C$4.08 from C$6.98 (~6% downside based on yesterday's close).
- Analyst Owen Bennett says that "recent Ginkgo developments raise questions around its long-term 'value-add' strategy," adding that the stock is now not much off its cash value as justification for the upgrade.
- Jefferies is not predicting the company to be profitable until FY 2025 at the earliest.
- Bennett also says Cronos' outlook is clouded as it has yet to report Q3 2021 results that were due in November.
