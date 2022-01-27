Despite worsening outlook, Cronos upgraded to hold at Jefferies

Jan. 27, 2022 9:16 AM ETCronos Group Inc. (CRON)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Canadian flag with assorted marijuana products

rgbspace/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jefferies is upgrading Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) to hold following gains in market share in Canada, though warns profitability is still several years away.
  • The firm, however, reduced its price target to C$4.08 from C$6.98 (~6% downside based on yesterday's close).
  • Analyst Owen Bennett says that "recent Ginkgo developments raise questions around its long-term 'value-add' strategy," adding that the stock is now not much off its cash value as justification for the upgrade.
  • Jefferies is not predicting the company to be profitable until FY 2025 at the earliest.
  • Bennett also says Cronos' outlook is clouded as it has yet to report Q3 2021 results that were due in November.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Stone Fox Capital argues that Cronos is a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.