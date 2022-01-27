Scorpio Tankers to raise $189M liquidity from vessel sale
Jan. 27, 2022 9:15 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) +4.6% pre-market after agreeing to sell 14 vessels - two MRs and 12 LR1s - which are expected to raise $189M in additional liquidity.
Scorpio also is in talks with an unnamed financial institution to further increase liquidity by as much as $27Mn in connection with the refinancing of four vessels.
The company says its pro forma liquidity is $477.9M, including the latest publicly reported cash balance of $228.9M in November.
Scorpio Chairman and CEO Emanuele Lauro says the sales confirm the company's net asset value is substantially above the current STNG share price.
Scorpio Tankers reported a larger than expected Q3 loss while revenues fell by a third from a year earlier.