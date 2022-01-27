Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) +4.6% pre-market after agreeing to sell 14 vessels - two MRs and 12 LR1s - which are expected to raise $189M in additional liquidity.

Scorpio also is in talks with an unnamed financial institution to further increase liquidity by as much as $27Mn in connection with the refinancing of four vessels.

The company says its pro forma liquidity is $477.9M, including the latest publicly reported cash balance of $228.9M in November.

Scorpio Chairman and CEO Emanuele Lauro says the sales confirm the company's net asset value is substantially above the current STNG share price.

Scorpio Tankers reported a larger than expected Q3 loss while revenues fell by a third from a year earlier.