GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares are surging in early Thursday trading, after J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock, noting that once the current bear market ends, GitLab is a "growth All-Star" that is likely to reward shareholders.

Analyst Sterling Auty upgraded the stock to overweight with a $99 price target, noting that software demand fundamentals are still strong and with strong results from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), that bodes well well for GitLab.

GitLab (GTLB) shares are up more than 6% in early Thursday trading to $61.47.

"We believe results from Microsoft and ServiceNow validate our belief that the fundamentals in software continue to be very good," Auty wrote in a note to clients. "Continued solid earnings results can help shift investor focus back from just macro interest-rate concerns to focusing once again on company fundamentals."

Auty added that the COVID-19 pandemic has "reinforced the need for companies to automate more business processes" via DevOps and GitLab's suite of products for DevOps "is driving improved efficiency and return on investment for customers."

Last month, GitLab (GTLB) announced its acquisition of Opstrace, an open source observability platform, to enable GitLab to expand its DevOps platform.