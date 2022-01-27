One day after Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) said it would remove Neil Young's music from its streaming audio service due to a dispute between the legendary musician and podcaster Joe Rogan, SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is taking over streaming the "Heart of Gold" singer's song catalog.

But, Young's fans had better get online with Sirius (SIRI) right away if they want to stream "Rockin' In The Free World", "After the Gold Rush" or anything from Young's days with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young or Buffalo Springfield.

Sirius (SIRI) said that Neil Young Radio will return "exclusively" to its satellite and streaming radio services starting Thursday on a "limited engagement" basis on Sirius' (SIRI) Deep Tracks channel No. 27 for seven days, and for a month on the SXM app. Young is actually returning to Sirius (SIRI) following a month-long limited run that ended Jan. 5.

Neil Young Radio will include music from across Young's nearly 60-year musical career. In addition to Young's well-known classic songs, the channel will also include weekly concerts from Young's archives, celebrity guest DJs and a track-by-track album special on Young's latest album, Barn, in which Young will tell stories about each song on the record.

Sirius (SIRI) swooped in to bring Young back into its fold after Spotify (SPOT) dropped Young's music on Wednesday. Young had asked Spotify (SPOT) to remove his song catalog because the streaming service is the exclusive home of the The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and Young believes Rogan has used his platform to spread misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

In a statement, Steve Blatter, Sirius' (SIRI) senior vice president and general manager of music programming, called Young, "outspoken, brave and a true music icon," and said Sirius (SIRI) was "honored to collaborate" with the musician.

Earlier this month, J.P. Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti cut his rating on Sirius (SIRI) on concerns about slowing automotive sales and rising spending impacting the company's business.