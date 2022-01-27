Gambling.com launches online sports betting services in Louisiana

Jan. 27, 2022 9:18 AM ETGambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) receives approval to provide marketing services to licensed gaming operators in Louisiana which would see online sportsbook to begin taking legal wagers from Jan. 28, 2022.
  • The company notes online sports betting in Louisiana will be available in 55 of the state's 64 parishes that approved sports betting in Nov. 2020.
  • Louisiana will become the second U.S. state to launch online sports betting this month, after the New York market went live on Jan. 8, comments CEO Charles Gillespie.
  • Stock is down 2.25% in premarket trading.
  • Earlier, Gambling.com Group jumps 7% after sports betting partnership with McClatchy
