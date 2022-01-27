UPM-Kymmene GAAP EPS of €0.63, revenue of €2.67B

are expected to increase in the beginning of 2022, most notably the graphic and specialty paper prices. Sales prices for pulp and energy are expected to continue on good levels in the early part of the year.

Many variable cost items are expected to increase in 2022 or stay at elevated level. UPM will continue to manage margins with product pricing, optimising its product and market mix, efficient use of assets as well as by taking measures to improve variable and fixed cost efficiency.