AirNet purchases crypto mining machines and leases U.S. office space
Jan. 27, 2022 9:19 AM ETAirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) entered into an equipment purchase agreement for the purchase of 4.8K Bitmain Antminer S-19 XP miners with expected delivery in equal monthly installments of 800 units in 2H22 in U.S.
- The total purchase price for these miners is ~$60M; business partner Foundry Digital will provide financing through its Foundry X.
- The company also entered into a lease agreement for a term of three years wherein it agreed to lease ~4 acres of land including ~22,603 sq. feet of office space in Houston, Texas.