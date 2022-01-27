Snap renews show deals with Disney, NBCU, ViacomCBS - report
Jan. 27, 2022 9:20 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)DIS, CMCSA, VIAC, VIACABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is 2.5% higher premarket after the report that it's set multiyear renewals of its content deals with Disney (NYSE:DIS), NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA).
- That maintains those media firms' current shows on Snapchat Discover and paves the wave to more shows for Snap's platform in the years ahead, Variety notes.
- Terms weren't disclosed but they are ad revenue-sharing deals with "obviously major, major strategic partners for us," says Snap's David Brinker.
- Disney is renewing shows from brands including ESPN and ABC News, including SportsCenter, SC Now and College GameDay. ViacomCBS expanded its Snapchat Stories content to include CBS as well as Paramount Plus and existing brands. And NBCU expanded its offering to include more content from NBC, Bravo and networks like Peacock.