Nexters to acquire three gaming companies investing $100M to expand in midcore genres

Jan. 27, 2022 9:20 AM ETNexters Inc. (GDEV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) announces deals to acquire Cubic Games, RJ Games, and Royal Ark.
  • Company will acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Gracevale for a total consideration of $70M on a cash and debt free basis, and subject to certain KPIs.
  • The deal includes an upfront consideration of 85% and a deferred consideration subject to certain conditions.
  • Up to 1,448,270 newly issued shares are to be issued as part of payment of the total consideration.
  • Company will acquire 48.8% of MX Capital from Everix Investments, the initial consideration for the acquired stake will be $15M.
  • Transaction is expected to be completed in Q1 2022.
  • Company will acquire ~49.5% of the issued share capital of Castcrown for a total purchase price of $4.95M on a cash and debt free basis, the acquisition will be financed by cash on balance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.