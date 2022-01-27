Nexters to acquire three gaming companies investing $100M to expand in midcore genres
Jan. 27, 2022 9:20 AM ETNexters Inc. (GDEV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) announces deals to acquire Cubic Games, RJ Games, and Royal Ark.
- Company will acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Gracevale for a total consideration of $70M on a cash and debt free basis, and subject to certain KPIs.
- The deal includes an upfront consideration of 85% and a deferred consideration subject to certain conditions.
- Up to 1,448,270 newly issued shares are to be issued as part of payment of the total consideration.
- Company will acquire 48.8% of MX Capital from Everix Investments, the initial consideration for the acquired stake will be $15M.
- Transaction is expected to be completed in Q1 2022.
- Company will acquire ~49.5% of the issued share capital of Castcrown for a total purchase price of $4.95M on a cash and debt free basis, the acquisition will be financed by cash on balance.