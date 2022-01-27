T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) stock dips 2.1% after the asset management firm wraps up a challenging year for active U.S. equities strategies and net flows. With flow trends continuing into 2022, the company expects this year's net flows to trail its long-term 1%-3% growth target.

President and CEO Rob Sharps called 2021 "a difficult year for many of our active U.S. equity strategies given the narrow concentration of returns. In contrast, our positioning in credit and short-duration strategies drove improved performance in fixed income."

In time, he expects net flows to turn positive "as we continue to pursue strategic initiatives to expand our investment capabilities, broaden our distribution reach, and deepen our client partnerships to support long-term growth."

Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.17 vs. $3.27 in Q3 and $2.89 in Q4 2020.

Revenue growth for the quarter and year were was fueled by market appreciation boosting its average assets under management.

AUM of $1.69T at Dec. 31, 2021 rose 4.7% from Sept. 30, 2021 and 14.8% Y/Y; average AUM of $1.65T in Q4 increased 18.6% Y/Y, but only 0.2% from Q3.

Q4 net revenue of $1.96B rose 0.4% from Q3 and 13.2% from Q4 2020.

Q4 operating expenses of $1.04B increased 8.9% Q/Q and 14.7% Y/Y.

"It was a challenging year for net flows with redemptions concentrated in U.S. equity growth portfolios, partly driven by client rebalancing after a period of robust returns," Sharps said. "Gross sales remained strong, but elevated equity redemptions drove outflows of $22.7 billion in Q4 and $28.5 billion for 2021."

Earlier, T. Rowe Price (TROW) non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.04