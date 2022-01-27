FLYHT expands presense in Europe with purchase of CrossConsense shares

  • FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCQX:FLYLF) will acquire CrossConsense, expected to accelerate company's strategic roadmap to build out a maintenance capability, and will fulfill the company's goal to increase its presence in the European and Middle East markets.
  • Under the agreement, company will acquire all shares of CrossConsense for CAD$1.25M in cash and 1.9M shares of FLYHT.
  • Bill Tempany, CEO stated, "Acquiring CrossConsense will expand FLYHT's product line with predictive maintenance and maintenance system services - two areas that are in high demand by our customers and synergistic with our current offering. The ability to utilize real-time AFIRS data in a maintenance environment is anticipated to provide a substantial impetus to our customers' Actionable Intelligence. Additionally, the combination is expected to establish a meaningful European presence for our company through which we can further build our global operations."
