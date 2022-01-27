Hershey is viewed cautiously by Mizuho in first ratings look

Mizuho Securities initiates coverage on Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) with a Neutral rating on a view that the company's solid execution will be subdued by concerns of a structural slowdown in the candy/mint/gum business. A price target of $196 is assigned by the firm to HSY.

Analyst john Baumgartner: "We view the company as best-in-class for data analytics and cost efficiencies which have yielded steady market share gains and consistent revenue and EPS growth. We also believe strong execution and growth-accretive M&A may drive modest upside to the long-term growth algorithm beginning in FY23E. Until then, we expect limited upside to EPS during FY22E given intensifying cost inflation, hard category comps, and reasonable Street expectations."

On a valuation check, Hershey (HSY) at 18.2X the Mizuho 2022 EBITDA estimate is noted to stand at a 40% premium vs. food peers and near HSY's historical valuation peak. The firm only expects only modest share appreciation and prefers MDLZ for snacking exposure during 2022.

Shares of MDLZ are up 0.47% premarket to $195.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $143.58 to $202.89

