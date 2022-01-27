Todos Medical concludes Phase 2 trial for COVID-19 therapy after meeting main goal
Jan. 27, 2022 9:29 AM ETTodos Medical Ltd. (TOMDF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF) has decided to close its Phase 2 trial for Tollovir after the study for the oral therapy in hospitalized COVID-19 patients met the primary endpoint and several key secondary clinical endpoints.
- The 31-patient study was conducted in two parts: Part 1 ran from Dec. 2020 to Feb. 2021 when the COVID-19 wave was driven by Alpha and Beta variants, Part 2 was conducted from May 2021 to Nov. 2021 when the Delta was driving the surge.
- The trial reached the primary endpoint indicating a reduction of 2.7 days in the duration to reach the clinical improvement as measured by the National Emergency Warning System 2 (NEWS2). In terms of secondary endpoints, none of the COVID-19 patients treated with Tollovir died, while the proportion of COVID-related deaths in the placebo group stood at 22%.
- The lead clinical site, Shaare, Zedek Medical Center, now allows Tollovir in hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a compassionate use basis, the company said, adding that the preparations for a Phase 2/3 trial to support an Emergency Use Authorization is currently underway.
In September, Todos Medical announced results for Tollovir from an observational study involving 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.