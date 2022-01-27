Todos Medical concludes Phase 2 trial for COVID-19 therapy after meeting main goal

Jan. 27, 2022 9:29 AM ETTodos Medical Ltd. (TOMDF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure

matejmo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF) has decided to close its Phase 2 trial for Tollovir after the study for the oral therapy in hospitalized COVID-19 patients met the primary endpoint and several key secondary clinical endpoints.
  • The 31-patient study was conducted in two parts: Part 1 ran from Dec. 2020 to Feb. 2021 when the COVID-19 wave was driven by Alpha and Beta variants, Part 2 was conducted from May 2021 to Nov. 2021 when the Delta was driving the surge.
  • The trial reached the primary endpoint indicating a reduction of 2.7 days in the duration to reach the clinical improvement as measured by the National Emergency Warning System 2 (NEWS2). In terms of secondary endpoints, none of the COVID-19 patients treated with Tollovir died, while the proportion of COVID-related deaths in the placebo group stood at 22%.
  • The lead clinical site, Shaare, Zedek Medical Center, now allows Tollovir in hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a compassionate use basis, the company said, adding that the preparations for a Phase 2/3 trial to support an Emergency Use Authorization is currently underway.

  • In September, Todos Medical announced results for Tollovir from an observational study involving 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.