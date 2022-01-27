Skyworks preferred over Qorvo at Citi on catalyst watch
Jan. 27, 2022 9:38 AM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), QRVOAAPL, QCOMBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is preferred over Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) at Citi, as the investment firm said it was opening a pair of "catalyst watches" on the neutral-rated smartphone suppliers, noting that there is a risk to Wall Street's estimates on smartphone exposed stocks due to China market weakness.
The firm noted that it prefers Skyworks as it has a lower bar for the March quarter, due to revenue estimates of down 11%, compared to a 4% gain for Qorvo, while also noting it has higher exposure to Applie (NASDAQ:AAPL), "where demand is more resilient vs low to mid-end China smartphones where [Qorvo] has higher sales exposure."
In addition, the firm believes that Qorovo is likely to face headwinds fighting for market share in the interim, as Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) starts to put more RF front-end on system-on-a-chip application processors amidst supply constraints.
Skyworks shares are up more than 1% to $143.85, while Qorvo is up more than 1% to $135.05.
Last month, Bank of America defended Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) amid speculation that Apple (AAPL) is looking to develop wireless chips in-house.