Skyworks preferred over Qorvo at Citi on catalyst watch

Skyworks Solutions office nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is an American semiconductor company

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is preferred over Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) at Citi, as the investment firm said it was opening a pair of "catalyst watches" on the neutral-rated smartphone suppliers, noting that there is a risk to Wall Street's estimates on smartphone exposed stocks due to China market weakness.
The firm noted that it prefers Skyworks as it has a lower bar for the March quarter, due to revenue estimates of down 11%, compared to a 4% gain for Qorvo, while also noting it has higher exposure to Applie (NASDAQ:AAPL), "where demand is more resilient vs low to mid-end China smartphones where [Qorvo] has higher sales exposure."
In addition, the firm believes that Qorovo is likely to face headwinds fighting for market share in the interim, as Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) starts to put more RF front-end on system-on-a-chip application processors amidst supply constraints.
Skyworks shares are up more than 1% to $143.85, while Qorvo is up more than 1% to $135.05.
Last month, Bank of America defended Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) amid speculation that Apple (AAPL) is looking to develop wireless chips in-house.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.