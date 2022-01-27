(NASDAQ: SWKS (NASDAQ: QRVO of "catalyst watches" on the neutral-rated smartphone suppliers, noting that there is a risk to Wall Street's estimates on smartphone exposed stocks due to China market weakness. Skyworks Solutionsis preferred over Qorvoat Citi, as the investment firm said it was opening a pair

(NASDAQ: AAPL The firm noted that it prefers Skyworks as it has a lower bar for the March quarter, due to revenue estimates of down 11%, compared to a 4% gain for Qorvo, while also noting it has higher exposure to Applie, "where demand is more resilient vs low to mid-end China smartphones where [Qorvo] has higher sales exposure."

(NASDAQ: QCOM In addition, the firm believes that Qorovo is likely to face headwinds fighting for market share in the interim, as Qualcommstarts to put more RF front-end on system-on-a-chip application processors amidst supply constraints.