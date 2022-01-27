BioNTech to increase staff by 50% at German manufacturing plant - Bloomberg
Jan. 27, 2022 9:38 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)NVS, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BioNTech (BNTX +0.1%) will add 250 jobs to its Marburg, Germany manufacturing site, bringing the total number of positions there to 750, BNN Bloomberg reports.
- The company also said it will invest ~$56.5M at the site and also add office space.
- BioNTech bought the site in 2020 from Novartis (NVS +1.1%).
- Last year, the Marburg facility produced more than 1.2B COVID-19 vaccine doses. BioNTech sells them with partner Pfizer (PFE +1.4%).
- BioNTech told Bloomberg that it plans to manufacture other mRNA vaccines it is developing at the Marburg site, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and herpes, as well as ones it is working on with Pfizer, such as for the flu and shingles.
- Seeking Alpha Head of Quantitative Analysis Steven Cress named BioNTech one of his top 10 stocks for 2022.