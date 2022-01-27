Ocugen to acquire vaccine manufacturing, R&D hub in Ontario, Canada
Jan. 27, 2022 9:37 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ocugen (OCGN +3.7%) to acquire manufacturing site of Liminal BioSciences in Belleville, Ontario.
- Amount remains undisclosed.
- This site would enable the company to expand its manufacturing and research and development capabilities to support its pipeline, including the manufacture of COVAXIN (BBV152).
- “We believe establishing a manufacturing and R&D hub for our biotechnology platform is the right investment and next evolution of our business. This site, after transformation into a state-of-the-art hub, with the support of the regional talent pool can help bring our innovative products – from vaccines to our modifier gene therapy assets – to the patients we will serve globally,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder.