LiveOne expands PodcastOne content into Tesla vehicles and on Android automotive app

Jan. 27, 2022 9:37 AM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • LiveOne (LVO) announced that several hit podcasts from its subsidiary, PodcastOne, are now available across Tesla cars via LiveOne's LiveXLive streaming platform.
  • The podcasts currently featured across Tesla cars via the LiveXLive streaming platform include: Carolla Classics with Adam Carolla; The Jordan Harbinger Show; Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe; LadyGang with Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin; Hollywood Wayz with Doug Ellin; Cold Case Files with Brooke Gittings; Court Junkie with Jillian Jalali, Uncut with Jay Cutler; True Crime All the Time with Mike Ferguson and Mike Gibson; Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain; Melissa Gorga On Display; Heather Dubrow's World.
  • Android Automotive continues to see wide adoption from virtually all the major automotive OEMs, including Ford, GMC, Dodge, Chrysler, Volvo, Polestar, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, Nissan, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, and others.
  • The company recently announced launch of the LiveXLive app across vehicles using Android Automotive platform.
