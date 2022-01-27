Nanalysis Scientific upsizes offering to C$10.75M

Jan. 27, 2022 9:41 AM ETNanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCIF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Nanalysis Scientific (OTCQX:NSCIF) upsizes its marketed stock offering to C$10.75M from previous C$8M filing on strong investors' demand.
  • The offering will see the issue of company's common shares priced at C$1.10 each.
  • Echelon Wealth Partners will act as lead agent and sole bookrunner that has been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% shares.
  • The company says it expects to use the net proceeds for sales, marketing, strategic acquisitions, general and working capital purposes.
  • Closing is expected on Feb.10, 2022.
  • Also, concurrent to this offering, Nanalysis will raise up to $3M in non-brokered private placement offering on the same terms.
  • Previously (Jan. 18): Nanalysis enters into a LOI to acquire Quad Systems
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.