Nanalysis Scientific upsizes offering to C$10.75M
Jan. 27, 2022 9:41 AM ETNanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCIF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Nanalysis Scientific (OTCQX:NSCIF) upsizes its marketed stock offering to C$10.75M from previous C$8M filing on strong investors' demand.
- The offering will see the issue of company's common shares priced at C$1.10 each.
- Echelon Wealth Partners will act as lead agent and sole bookrunner that has been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% shares.
- The company says it expects to use the net proceeds for sales, marketing, strategic acquisitions, general and working capital purposes.
- Closing is expected on Feb.10, 2022.
- Also, concurrent to this offering, Nanalysis will raise up to $3M in non-brokered private placement offering on the same terms.
