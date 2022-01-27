Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock slips about 2% in pre-market trading after BofA analyst Rafe Jadrosich downgrades the homebuilder to Underperform on the basis of rising interest rates and a potential earnings peak in 2022.

In a macro view, while new and existing home inventory levels are historically low and rents are rising rapidly - which should support a robust pricing environment - buying conditions are worsening, the analyst highlights. At the same time, mortgage rates are rising with the Federal Reserve tapering asset purchases. Looking forward, "expect homebuilders to provide positive commentary on early 2022 trends as demand still exceeds supply," Jadrosich predicts.

TOL is more exposed to rising mortgage rates when compared with its rivals given homeowners that are locked into a favorable fixed-rate mortgage are less likely to trade-up to a new home if financing costs are higher, the analyst notes. Additionally, interest rates would also increase the carrying cost of land. TOL's Consensus EPS Revision Trend going out as far as Q2 2022 remains largely flat in the past year, with seven EPS downward revisions and 0 upward revisions for the upcoming quarter.

On the other hand, D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), another homebuilder, could perform relatively well in a rising interest rate environment, Jadrosich highlights. Expects the company to maintain its debt-to-cap near current levels at 17.8%, which will leave a cushion of cash flow to increase shareholder returns.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH), gets upgraded to Buy from Neutral as the stock trades at "the cheapest" price-to-book valuation of less than 1.0x across the analyst's homebuilder coverage.

All in all, homebuilder stocks take a nosedive since the start of this year, with Toll Brothers (TOL) and Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) dropping more than 20%. This weakness in price action comes at a time when stock markets across the globe trade in a risk-off environment. Meanwhile, Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) tops the list of best Quant Ratings for homebuilder stocks; BZH and KBH are in the top five.

Previously, (Jan. 19) Lennar, Toll Brothers and KB Home got downgraded at keyBanc.