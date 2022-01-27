AvePoint rises 3% on expansion of FedRAMP (moderate) authorization
Jan. 27, 2022 9:48 AM ETAVPTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares climb 3% on the expansion of AVPT's FedRAMP (moderate) authorization, an indication that its security controls have been rigorously evaluated and its SaaS solutions are verified for use within all federal agencies.
- AVPT received its initial FedRAMP (moderate) authorization sponsored by the Dept. of Energy in Apr.
- In addition to the U.S. Dept. of State, the U.S. Treasury Dept., IRS, NASA, and other public sector organizations use AvePoint solutions to migrate, manage and enhance protection of their digital collaboration data.