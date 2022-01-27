Dollar Index hits 18-month trading high affecting these currency ETFs

The dollar index jumps above the 97 marker, touching 97.27, a fresh 18-month trading high. The upward move has currency ETFs and other funds trending as the index is currently +1.21% touching its highest level since early July 2020.

Three funds that find themselves in the crosshairs are the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP), WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU), and Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN).

Bullish funds UUP and USDU are trading positive on the day at +0.7% and +1.2%. Additionally, UUP is +1%, and USDU is +0.8% over the year.

The bearish UDN on the other hand, is -0.6% on the day and -1.2% in 2022.

See the below chart of the dollar index hitting an 18-month trading high:

The surge in the dollar strength comes from yesterday's FED meeting, where Chairman Powell stated, "I think there's quite a bit of room to raise rates without hurting the labor market." The Fed left rates unchanged but provided a hawkish undertone providing investors some forward guidance that rates will be on the move higher to battle inflation as soon as possibly March.

Currency ETFs are very sensitive to rate decisions as the underlying assets are tied to the price action of the U.S. dollar. In a traditional stance, as rates rise, they provide strength to a currency, making UUP and USDU interesting investment opportunities with rates set to go up.

It should be noted that currencies and currency funds do not move like traditional equities with large 5% plus/minus daily moves.

In broader spectrum moves, the S&P 500 rallied yesterday until Powell started speaking, then the index pivoted and could not close back above its 200-day moving average.