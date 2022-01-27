Pennant announces strategic senior living transactions
Jan. 27, 2022 9:59 AM ETThe Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Pennant (PNTG -1.5%) announced a series of strategic transactions that better positions its senior living portfolio for success in the short and long term.
- It has entered into definitive agreements to transfer the operations of five senior living communities to affiliates of The Ensign.
- The transaction is expected to occur across separate closings in 1H22 and is likely to be accretive to its earnings post closure.
- Also, the company entered into a LOI for leasing the operations of a Class A senior living community in a key market for Pennant; commencement date of this long-term, triple net lease is likely to begin in 2Q22.
- On transaction closure, Pennant affiliates will operate 50 senior living communities across six states.