Pennant announces strategic senior living transactions

Jan. 27, 2022 9:59 AM ETThe Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • The Pennant (PNTG -1.5%) announced a series of strategic transactions that better positions its senior living portfolio for success in the short and long term.
  • It has entered into definitive agreements to transfer the operations of five senior living communities to affiliates of The Ensign.
  • The transaction is expected to occur across separate closings in 1H22 and is likely to be accretive to its earnings post closure.
  • Also, the company entered into a LOI for leasing the operations of a Class A senior living community in a key market for Pennant; commencement date of this long-term, triple net lease is likely to begin in 2Q22.
  • On transaction closure, Pennant affiliates will operate 50 senior living communities across six states.
