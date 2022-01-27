Pending home sales slump in December, as supply falls, mortgage rates rise
Jan. 27, 2022 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- December Pending Home Sales: -3.8% M/M to 117.7 vs. +0.6% consensus and -2.2% in November. Transactions fell 6.9% from a year ago.
- Contract signings were down across all regions compared with the prior month and one year-ago.
- "Pending home sales faded toward the end of 2021, as a diminished housing supply offered consumers very few options," said National Association of Realtor Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "Mortgage rates have climbed steadily the last several weeks, which unfortunately will ultimately push aside marginal buyers."
- Yun forecasts the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will rise to 3.9% by Q4 and existing-home sales will slip by 2.8% to 5.95M units.
- December, though, marked a third straight month of increased home construction. As a result, Yun expects housing inventory to continue improving and leading to slower home price growth in 2022. He sees housing starts rising to 1.65M units and home prices to increase 5.1%.
- Note: An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.
- Earlier this week, New home sales end 2021 with a surge