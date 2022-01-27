Pressure mounts on U.S. House speaker Pelosi over stock trades

Following controversy last year over financial trading by members of Congress and top officials at the Federal Reserve, public scrutiny and political pressure have mounted on Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, to take steps to ban stock trading by certain public officials.

In late December, news broke that Pelosi had made large bets on the stock market, particularly focused on tech and media names. According to CongressTrading.com, the House speaker purchased millions of dollars in call options for stocks like Google and Disney.

Earlier this week, a group of more than two dozen members of the House pushed for consideration of bills creating stricter trading rules. They called on Pelosi, as well as the top Republican in the House, to "swiftly bring" the proposed legislation to the House floor.

"This common-sense, bipartisan legislation is unfortunately necessary in light of recent misconduct, and is supported by Americans across the political spectrum," the group of 27 House members said in a letter sent Monday.

"We came to Congress to serve our country, not turn a quick buck," the letter added.

The letter specifically referenced proposed bills called Ban Conflicted Trading Act and the TRUST in Congress Act. These bills would ban stock trading by Congress members, top staffers and their immediate families.

As lawmakers rachet up pressure for changes in stock-trading policy, the public has become more interested in the previously little-known habit of many members of Congress to make large bets in the financial markets.

For instance, the term "Pelosi stock trades" has recently become a trending topic on Google. At the same time, data services, like Quiver Quantitative, let users track financial trading by various lawmakers.

Controversy over trading by public officials isn't limited to members of Congress. Three high-ranking Federal Reserve officials left the organization following revelations about their financial dealings. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also came under scrutiny for trades he made while serving as head of the central bank.