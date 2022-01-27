Stifel Financial makes minority investment in growth equity firm LFE Capital
Jan. 27, 2022
- Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) forms an alliance with LFE Capital by making a minority investment and becoming a limited partnership fund.
- Founded in 2001, LEF Capital is a growth equity firm dedicated to providing capital to women-owned and managed health and wellness business. It provides expansion or buyout capital to high-growth companies with revenues of $2-20M.
- “Our partnership with LFE Capital is yet another example of Stifel’s ongoing commitment to promote diversity and support women throughout business and finance,” says Carol DeNatale chief operating officer of Stifel Investment Banking and Co-Chair of Stifel’s Women’s Initiative Network.
- Towards the end of September, Stifel said it will acquire fixed income broker Vining Sparks.