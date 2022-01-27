Packaging Corporation soars back over 200-day moving average after earnings topper

Packaging Corporation of America PKG is one of the top gainers in the S&P 500 Index after cruising past estimates with its Q4 earnings report.

Demand in the packaging segment remained very strong during the quarter with PKG's corrugated products plants delivering record Q4 total shipments and an all-time record shipments per day. The company says its sizable EPS beat was primarily due to higher volumes and higher prices and mix in the packaging and paper segments, lower wood fiber and energy costs, lower scheduled maintenance outage expense, and a favorable tax rate. Previously announced containerboard and corrugated products price increases were executed throughout the quarter.

Looking ahead, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) expects the packaging segment to benefit from higher corrugated products shipments with three additional shipping days, and shipments per day are seen being higher than last year’s Q1 as demand remains strong. Higher domestic and export prices and mix are all trending favorably for the company as well.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) broke back over its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages with today's big move.