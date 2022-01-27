Proterra, Scale Microgrid to install solar-powered microgrid for Santa Clara VTA

Jan. 27, 2022 10:11 AM ETPRTABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Proterra (NASDAQ:PRTA), Scale Microgrid Solutions and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will install a clean energy microgrid and EV fleet charging system to help power VTA's transition to a 100% zero-emission bus fleet.
  • In conjunction with PRTA and Scale Microgrid, VTA will deploy ~1 1/2 MW of solar on-site via available rooftop space and an overhead carport canopy at the agency’s Cerone bus yard.
  • VTA will also install 2 PRTA 1 1/2 MW fleet chargers to power 34 electric transit buses.
  • The microgrid infrastructure, expected to come online in late 2023, will enable VTA to operate electric buses during power outages and deliver savings on electricity costs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.