Proterra, Scale Microgrid to install solar-powered microgrid for Santa Clara VTA
Jan. 27, 2022 10:11 AM ETPRTABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Proterra (NASDAQ:PRTA), Scale Microgrid Solutions and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will install a clean energy microgrid and EV fleet charging system to help power VTA's transition to a 100% zero-emission bus fleet.
- In conjunction with PRTA and Scale Microgrid, VTA will deploy ~1 1/2 MW of solar on-site via available rooftop space and an overhead carport canopy at the agency’s Cerone bus yard.
- VTA will also install 2 PRTA 1 1/2 MW fleet chargers to power 34 electric transit buses.
- The microgrid infrastructure, expected to come online in late 2023, will enable VTA to operate electric buses during power outages and deliver savings on electricity costs.