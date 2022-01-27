EMA advisors recommend conditional approval of Pfizer COVID antiviral pill Paxlovid
Jan. 27, 2022 10:15 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)MRKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- An advisory panel of the European Medicine Agency (EMA) has recommended conditional approval of Pfizer's (PFE +2.5%) COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid.
- The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is recommending Paxlovid for adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of the disease becoming severe.
- CHMP reached its conclusion based on data showing the antiviral significantly reduced hospitalizations or deaths in patients who have at least one underlying condition.
- The CHMP previously recommended approval of Merck's (MRK +2.1%) COVID antiviral molnupiravir.
- The FDA authorized Paxlovid and molnupiravir last month.