Moderna and IAVI announce dosing initiation in HIV trial based on mRNA technology
Jan. 27, 2022 10:18 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and IAVI, a not-for-profit scientific research organization, announced that the dosing got underway in a clinical trial for the experimental HIV vaccine antigens delivered using Moderna's mRNA technology.
- The immunogens undergoing the study were developed by IAVI and Scripps Research. The Phase 1 trial, IAVI G002, is sponsored by IAVI and takes place across four sites involving 56 healthy, HIV-negative adult volunteers. They will be monitored for six months following the last vaccination.
- The trial is designed to evaluate the broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAb), a goal of HIV vaccination. It is believed that the sequential administration of priming and boosting HIV immunogens induces specific classes of B-cell responses leading to early maturation for generating bnAb. The hypothesis will be put to the test in the study.
