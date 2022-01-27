Houston Natural Resources looks to become debt-free, ramp up acquisitions

Jan. 27, 2022 10:24 AM ETHNRCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Houston Natural Resources (OTCPK:HNRC) said it has a strong balance sheet to continue its aggressive growth in 2022 and intends to become debt free.
  • HNRC has a current debt- to-equity ratio of less than 2% with current liabilities less than $1.3M.
  • It intends to focus on acquiring firms in the energy sector as well as wastewater treatment facilities and technologies.
  • HNRC is also evaluating waste-to-energy opportunities and renewable energy projects.
  • It intends to finance acquisitions through traditional financing sources and sponsoring of SPACs focused on energy and energy transition projects with capital of $50M-150M.
