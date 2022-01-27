180 Degree Capital updates on potential $6.8M Petra milestone payment and other developments
Jan. 27, 2022 10:29 AM ET180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- 180 Degree Capital (TURN +1.7%) updates on the potential timing of a $6.8M milestone payment from the acquisition of Petra Pharma by Eli Lilly and Company.
- Lilly noted that it expected to start human studies of the mutant-selective PI3Kα inhibitor developed by Petra in H1 2022.
- “..we currently expect to report that our net asset value per share ('NAV') increased in Q4 2021 from our Q3 2021 NAV of $10.37 despite a decline in the Russell Microcap Index. This was due to the persistent out-performance from our public market investment strategy. As such, we currently expect that our cash plus securities of public and related companies, including carried interest from our separately managed account and net of year-end bonuses (our 'Public Focused Assets') increased in Q4 2021 from the prior quarter. These results include approximately $2 million in carried interest generated from our performance in our SMA. We expect that our year-end Public Focused Assets before bonuses set a new record in the history of 180 by eclipsing the $78.7 million reported at the end of Q2 2021.,” said Kevin Rendino, CEO.