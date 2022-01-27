Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) stock advances 2.6% after its Q4 revenue beats consensus and Germany's largest lender boosts its outlook for 2022 revenue and sees a path to reach its return on tangible equity target this year.

For 2021, all four core businesses performed at or ahead of plan and the company's reduction of legacy assets progressed faster than expected, CEO Christian Sewing said.

He expects revenue may reach as high as €26B ($29B) this year, up from prior guidance of over €25B and 2021 performance provides "a strong step-off point to achieve our target of a return on tangible equity of 8% in 2022."

The Q4 performance also marks Deutsche Bank's (DB) transition to its post-restructuring era. "Substantially all transformation-related effects are now behind us," the company said in its Q4 call presentation. At the same time its momentum "reinforces confidence" in its 2022 revenue performance.

The company sees provisions for credit losses reaching a more normalized level of 20 basis points in 2022. Q4 provision for credit losses was 22 bps of average loans.

Furthermore, its proposed capital distribution of €700M to shareholders in 2022 represents a step towards its €5B commitment. The management board is initiating a share repurchase program of €300M to be completed in H1 2020 and plans to propose a cash dividend of €0.20 per share for FY2021.

Q4 revenue of €5.90B rose 8% Y/Y; revenue excluding certain items was €5.89, up 7% from a year ago.

Q4 adjusted costs, excluding transformation charges, of €4.95B increased 6% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted profit before tax of €527M fell 15% Y/Y.

ROTE was 1.1% for the quarter and 3.8% for the year, an improvement of 3.6% from 2020.

Q4 Core Bank adjusted profit before tax was €860M, down 13% Y/Y.

Earlier, Deutsche Bank (DB) GAAP EPS of €0.12, revenue of €5.9B beats by €220M.