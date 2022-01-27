Mortgage rates remain flat after consecutive increases for a month

  • Post its 4-week increasing trend, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.55% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Jan. 27, 2022, marginally down from last week's 3.56%; higher than 2.73% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.80% with an average 0.6 point, inching higher from last week when it averaged 2.79% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.20%.
  • 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.70% with an average 0.2 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.60% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.80%.
  • "We do expect rates to continue to increase but at a more gradual pace. Therefore, a fair number of current homeowners could continue to benefit from refinancing to lower their mortgage payment," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.
  • The Fed has signaled that it would commence a series of interest rate hikes in March; "With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate," FOMC statement said.
  • Mortgage applications declined 7.1% for Jan.21 week ended, Mortgage Bankers Association reported; drop was led by a 12.6% decrease in the trade group’s seasonally adjusted refinance index.
  • The MBA forecasts that 30-year mortgage rates will reach 4% by the end of 2022.
  • Homebuilding stocks - (NYSE:DHI), (NYSE:LEN), (NYSE:TOL), (NYSE:PHM), (NYSE:NVR) - have good Quant and Ratings metrics:

  • ETFs Watch: (NYSEARCA:XHB), (NYSEARCA:HOMZ), (NYSEARCA:REZ)
