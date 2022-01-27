Ball Corp. (BLL +7.7%) bounces to a YTD high after beating estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues, and reporting an aerospace backlog of $2.5B.

Q4 net earnings rose to $297M from $227M in the year-ago quarter, while revenues rose 18% to $3.67B, reflecting higher shipments and the contractual pass through of higher aluminum costs.

Q4 beverage packaging net sales by region: North and Central America +17% Y/Y to $1.52B, EMEA +13% to $870M, South America +16% to $615M.

Ball said demand for aluminum beverage packaging continues to outstrip supply across North America; segment volume growth totaled 5%, with benefits from new manufacturing capacity, contractual terms and recent non-aluminum cost recovery initiatives more than offsetting startup costs and the impacts of supply chain and dunnage tightness.

Q4 aerospace net sales jumped 26% Y/Y to $530M, and segment backlog ended the quarter at $2.5B with contracts won but not yet booked into backlog totaling $5B.

Yesterday, Ball said President Dan Fisher also will become CEO effective April 27.