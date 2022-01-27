Cryptocurrency exchange Apifiny to go public in $530M SPAC deal with Abri
Jan. 27, 2022 10:43 AM ETAbri SPAC I, Inc. Units (ASPAU)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- New York-based cryptocurrency exchange Apifiny agrees to go public through a merger with Abri SPAC (NASDAQ:ASPAU), in a deal that values the combined company at $530M.
- Founded in 2018, Apifiny connects digital asset trading markets into a single global platform. It provides institutional traders access to market-clearing prices and global liquidity for trading bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other digital currencies.
- Note that the pro forma enterprise value of the combined company includes the contribution of up to $57M of cash held in Abri's (ASPAU) trust account.
- The deal is expected to close in Q3 of this year.
- Moreover, Apifiny stockholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined entity. Abri and Apifiny agree to satisfy all Nasdaq listing requirements at the close of the business combination.
- “Today’s merger is a significant milestone toward creating value for our shareholders and one that will help accelerate our growth, as well as growth of digital asset markets,” says Founder and Apifiny CEO Haohan Xu.
- Previously, (Aug. 23, 2021) Abri SPAC raised an additional $7.34M from underwriters of its IPO.